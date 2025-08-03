Nine of a family among 11 killed as SUV falls into canal in UP’s Gonda

Eleven people, including nine of a family, were killed and four others injured when a speeding SUV carrying them lost control and fell into the Saryu canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Sunday morning, confirmed senior police officials. All the deceased and injured were residents of Gonda’s Sihagwan village. The administration has begun the process of providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased. (For Representation)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon,” the PM said on X.

On receiving information, Gonda district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan, superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal and an NDRF team reached the scene. The administration promptly initiated rescue and relief operations, using cranes and divers to retrieve the submerged vehicle.

According to the Gonda SP, the vehicle was carrying 15 people who were on their way to offer prayers at Pirthvinath temple in Ayodhya from Sihagawan under Gonda’s Motiganj police station. He said the mishap occurred near Rehra village under Itiyathok police station on the Seehgaon- Kharagoopur road.

The SP said local residents informed the police, who arrived promptly and retrieved the bodies from the canal with the help of local residents. “In the process, four people, including the driver and three children, have been rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident,” he added.

The deceased, confirmed by administrative authorities, included six women Rambeti, 60, Saroj Devi, 58, Aarti, 25, Gudiya, 22, Rinku, 35, and Kavita, 18, three men Raju, 30, Narendra, 32, and Pankaj, 28, besides two children Aarv, 5, and Neha, 12.

Rahul Verma, an eyewitness, said, “Due to rain, the road was slippery. As soon as the driver applied the brakes, the vehicle skidded off and fell into the canal. After that, we called villagers and somehow managed to pull four of them out.”

CM expresses grief, announces ₹5 lakh each for kin of deceased

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance of the accident and directed district administration officials to provide immediate medical attention to the injured. He instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. He has announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.