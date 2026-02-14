Nine years of my govt have heralded new awakening in Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi Adityanath

Asserting that nine years of his government have heralded a new awakening in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said it has been a journey from crime and disorder to discipline, from curfew to the rule of law, from unrest to celebration, from problems to solution and from distrust to confidence among the people. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Friday. (HT Photo)

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the legislative assembly and legislative council on the fifth day of the state budget session, he presented a comprehensive outline of Uttar Pradesh’s achievements and policy changes under his government as well as the plans for the future.

“The state government is committed to good governance. Organised crime has been controlled. Today, UP is free from the BIMARU tag to turn into a triveni of triple Ts – technology, trust and transformation. Earlier, UP was considered the bottleneck of the country but today UP has become a breakthrough state of the country’s development,” he said.

For the first time, the state’s economic survey was presented in the assembly (on February 9), he said, adding that the survey also symbolises the nine years’ innovative journey from ideas to systems and from systems to development.

“This is the harbinger of a new era that every resident of Uttar Pradesh has longed for. Earlier, the youth of UP were looked at with suspicion in other states and they faced an identity crisis. Today, Uttar Pradesh has overcome this challenge and established itself as one of the leading states shaping the direction of development,” he said.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party, the chief minister said before 2017, goondas and the mafia were working under the protection of the government.

“There was the one district-one mafia system under the previous government. The confidence of the police force was down. Women and traders were not safe,” he added.

“The BJP government is working with zero tolerance for crime to establish rule of law in the state. Today, there is no fear among the people. Pilgrims are thronging the religious spots- Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura and Prayagraj. There are no riots or curfew. Instead everything is ‘changa’ (well),” he said.

“The SP indulged in appeasement policy, the leaders of SP and Congress opposed the singing of Vande Matram. Those opposed to Vande Matram have no right to stay in the country, rather they should be pushed out. The SP leaders also opposed the construction of Ram temple, Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janambhoomi temples. A grand Ram temple has been constructed in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath corridor has also been constructed,” he said.

Continuing his attack, the chief minister said the SP leaders supported holding the Ghazi Mela whereas “my government” has constructed a memorial and institute in the name of Maharaja Suheldev. The SP government also stopped the Kanwar Yatra and opposed parikrama in Ayodhya.

“They eulogise Duryodhana and Babur,” he said.

“Today, UP has become the centre of national awakening. The religious spots developed under my government are adding to the economic development of the state. People from all communities are benefitting. Riding on faith and development, the state GDP has increased. Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali and Rangotsav festivities are being celebrated with fervour,” he said.

Despite three years of the pandemic, UP increased its GDP and per capita income, he said.

“We also checked revenue losses while maintaining financial discipline. Under Congress and SP governments, the farmers were debt ridden and committed suicide. Under my government, farmers are moving ahead with the development of the state. Today, UP is moving on the path of development with double the speed,” he said.

Accusing the SP of dumping the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan and indulging in corruption, he said estimates of the Gomti River Front and JPNIC projects were increased manifold to embezzle funds.

The SP leaders are misleading people on the renovation of Manikarnika ghat in Varanasi, he further said.

“The BJP government is working on the formula of Sabka Saath- Sabka Vikas. Due to the efforts of the “double-engine government, more than 6 crore people have been lifted out of poverty,” Adityanath said.

He also said beneficiaries will continue to gain from all the schemes. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, health insurance of up to ₹5 lakh is being provided. The free ration scheme continues. An annual pension of ₹12,000 is being provided to the elderly, destitute, and disabled. These schemes aim to bring the benefits of development to the last person in society,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is among the top three economies in the country. No one calls Uttar Pradesh sick anymore. Uttar Pradesh has now achieved a breakthrough in India’s economy, leading it as the leading engine of India’s growth. Overcoming the policy apathy, administrative laxity, and anti-development mindset that existed before 2017, the state has, in the last nine years, forged a new definition of development with discipline, strong leadership, and a clear governance vision,” he said.