Nirvana shelter deaths: Probe report findings likely to be revealed today

LUCKNOW Did the food and water served at Nirvana Rajkiya Bal Griha Visheshikrit cause illness and deaths of five inmates of the shelter home? Why were the children in poor health and who was responsible for their delayed treatment? Questions like these will be answered in the magisterial probe team report submitted to the department of women and child development (WCD) on Wednesday, the findings of which are likely to be revealed by the department on Friday. The investigation included testing of water/food samples and updated health reports of the children, shared chief medical officer Dr NB Singh. (Pic for representation)

“The findings and further action will be shared on Friday,” said WCD director Sandeep Kaur.

The investigation included testing of water/food samples and updated health reports of the children, shared chief medical officer Dr NB Singh. District probation officer (DPO) Vikas Singh, who was also a part of the probe team, informed that inspection of the premises had been undertaken while statements of the staff at the shelter were also recorded.

“Immediate instructions will be given for action against whoever the magisterial inquiry has found responsible for this tragedy, and corrective measures will be taken, if any. We will be sharing the findings and further action is to be taken by Friday, once the report has been analysed in its entirety,” said Kaur.

The DM’s probe team comprised ADM Jyoti Gautam, two SDMs, medical officer in-charge (MOIC), backward class welfare officer, a food safety officer and the district probation officer. The investigation included testing of water and food samples, health reports of the children, shared the CMO.

ADM Jyoti Gautam said, “We do not have authority to speak on the findings of the investigation or the contents of the report, before it is reviewed by the appropriate officials in WCD. The findings of the report will be perused by the department, and consequent instructions will be given for corrective action.”

Meanwhile, inspections and health check-ups were underway across all 18 child shelter homes in the city on the instructions of the WCD. The inspections were focussed on cleanliness/hygiene, condition of drinking water, bathrooms, food and sleeping arrangements, facility for health check-ups, inmates’ daily routine, facilities for academics, security, etc, at the site.