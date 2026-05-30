Nitin Gupta finds redemption in U-20 Asian Championships gold in 19:47.49 in Hong Kong

Nitin Gupta’s reel on social media says everything about his swag and dominance in race walking. “I don’t have competition, I am not here to compete, but to rule,” says the reel. Nitin Gupta (right) poses with his coach, Basant, after winning in Hong Kong on Friday. (SOURCED)

On Friday, the young athlete lived up to his swag, clinching India’s first gold of the U-20 Asian Athletics Championships when he zipped to victory in the men’s 5,000m race walk, crossing the line in 19:47.49 in Hong Kong.

The 19-year-old from Unnao, 65km from Lucknow, carried not just national hopes but the weight of a personal journey defined by grit, sacrifice and steady mentorship. His win is both a milestone for Indian race walking and a compelling human story of transformation from a small-town boy to an U-20 Asian champion.

Gupta, who was disqualified after allegedly consuming water at the Federation Cup earlier this month despite winning gold, didn’t bother much about the hot and humid conditions at the Kai Tak Sports Ground on Friday morning, and raced to victory in a fascinating manner.

He maintained a disciplined rhythm throughout, increasing cadence at the decisive laps while keeping legal technique under judges’ scrutiny. His finishing split showed the confidence of a walker who knew when to push and when to conserve, converting endurance and efficient biomechanics into gold.

“It was quite hot and humid and for anyone. It was tough, but Nitin held his patience and used the right strategy to finish (at the) top,” his coach and Olympian race walker Basant, who trains India’s top 20 race walkers at the Army Sports Institute at Pune, told HT.

“It was a revenge win for him as at the last Asian Athletics Championships, he finished runners-up after losing to a Chinese by 0.1 second in Dubai. This time, he made sure that no one else could go ahead of him and pushed his Chinese Taipei and Japanese rivals to second and third spots.”

In 2025, Gupta won a silver in the men’s 5,000m race walk in Dammam, Saudi Arabia during the U-18 Asian Athletics Championships after clinching gold at the National Youth Athletics Championships and setting a new national record to become the first Indian ever to breach the 20-minute barrier (19:24.48).

The year also saw him winning gold and setting a new national record at the Junior Federation Cup with a timing 39:46.78s. Before landing in Hong Kong, he also won silver at the Inter Services Athletics Championships in the men’s 20km race walk (1:25:40).

Gupta grew up in a modest household where sporting dreams were often secondary to daily survival as the son of an auto driver. He displayed a love for long-distance running. Local coaches noticed his unusual hip mobility and cadence, suggesting race walking as a fit discipline.

Facilities were scarce like gravel tracks, makeshift training routes and sessions timed on a basic stopwatch. Yet those limitations forged an athlete comfortable with discomfort, learning to improvise strength work and interval sessions without specialised equipment.

“He never asked for any other discipline other than race walking from Day 1 when he first came to me at the Unnao stadium in 2013. He keeps doing experiments in his running and I feel that’s the key to his success,” Gupta’s first coach Siddharth Krishna, who is an athletics coach at the Saifai Sports College, said.

“By winning gold in the U-20 Asian Championships today, he has made all of us proud and I see him as a future talent for India at the Olympics.”

A turning point came when Olympian Basant began mentoring Gupta after recruiting him in the Army almost four years back. Basant, who had competed on the world stage and understands the technical exactness of race walking demands, reshaped Gupta’s training, introducing structured periodisation, race-specific pacing and psychological preparation.

As Gupta returns home, the focus will shift to consolidating progress — refining technique, increasing mileage safely, and preparing for senior-level challenges. If his U-20 success is any indication, Indian race walking has found a determined new standard-bearer, a champion moulded by struggle, guided by an Olympian’s wisdom, and hungry for more.