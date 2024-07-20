NMC appealed to allow admissions at 13 new medical colleges in U.P.

Uttar Pradesh has filed an appeal with the National Medical Commission (NMC) to allow admissions at 13 new medical colleges that were earlier denied permission for the same owing to an inspection report that highlighted shortcomings at the institutions. (For representation)

“An appeal was made under Section 28 (5) of the NMC Act, 2019. The application for letter of permission for the new colleges were made to NMC in September 2023,” said Kinjal Singh, the director general of medical education.

“The NMC had given instructions to start the academic session based on the new standards prescribed in 2023. The sudden change in the standards prescribed by the NMC is creating obstacles in starting courses,” said the state government on Friday.

In September 2023, applications were submitted to the NMC to allow admissions of 100 MBBS students from the 2024–25 academic session at new medical colleges in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These districts include Bulandshahr, Auraiya, Sonbhadra, Lalitpur, Chandauli, Sultanpur, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Bijnor, and Pilibhit.

The Commission inspected all new medical colleges, which concluded on June 24. Following this, on July 4, the NMC issued a Letter of Disapproval, denying permission for the admission of 100 MBBS students in the specified colleges. Consequently, an appeal was made by the medical colleges to the NMC to initiate the academic session.

Officials said the appeal shall get a positive response in a week’s time. The state has 9,278 MBBS seats at present. New colleges, some of which are in districts that do not have any medical college and are aspirational districts, will take the number to over 10,000.