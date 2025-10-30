NMC nod to 12 more PG seats in three KGMU depts

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given the nod to increasing seats in PG courses in the Anesthesia, Pathology, and Radiotherapy departments of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), in a letter dated October 29. The KGMU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

While increasing 12 seats in the medical university, the body that regulates medical education in India, has also given permission to start MD courses in sports medicine and skin and leprosy, two new departments. Each of these departments will get four seats each. Thus, in all, 20 PG seats have been added to the institution, said KGMU officials.

Students can take admission in the increased and new courses from the new academic session.

The Anesthesia department had 42 MD seats and had requested to increase eight more seats. The NMC allowed an increase of four seats. MD Pathology, which had 20 seats, had asked to increase 10 seats. Permission was granted for four seats. Similarly, MD, Radiotherapy had six seats. The proposal to increase four seats has been approved.

KGMU’s OPDs receive almost 8,000 patients daily. There are 4,000 beds, most of which are occupied. There are more than 600 doctors to provide better treatment to patients. Along with treatment, MBBS, PG, Super Specialty, and PhD studies are being conducted at the institution. Admissions to various medical courses are made through NEET.