No animal sacrifice in the open: U.P. CM ahead of Bakrid

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 05, 2025 09:26 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath, who turned 53 on Thursday, chaired a law and order review meeting at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed senior officials to ensure that no animal sacrifice takes place in the open during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) festival that will be celebrated on Saturday (June 7).

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
He also instructed authorities to ensure that blood is not drained into open sewers and emphasised adopting a zero-tolerance policy against any troublemakers to maintain peace and public order.

The CM, who turned 53 on Thursday, issued these directives during a law and order review meeting that he chaired at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. At the temple, he also offered prayers and paid floral tribute to Mahant Avaidyanath’s statue.

Besides, Yogi reviewed preparations for the International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled for June 21. He instructed officials to make arrangements for the live telecast of PM Narendra Modi’s address and to install large display screens at all major city intersections.

He enquired about the pending construction work at Ayush University and directed the divisional commissioner to ensure its completion within a week. The university is scheduled to be inaugurated by the President of India on June 30.

Later in the evening, several public representatives and BJP workers gathered on the temple premises to greet the CM on his birthday.

