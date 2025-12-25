Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘No celebration, no comment’: Sengar’s kin urge supporters

ByHaidar Naqvi
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 03:34 am IST

Day after the Delhi HC suspended life sentence of former BJP MLA, multiple associates of Sengar said appeals have been circulated asking supporters not to post celebratory messages

KANPUR A day after the Delhi high court suspended the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, his kin and supporters urged people not to post reactions on social media or celebrate the order, citing fears of a backlash.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has spent nearly seven years in jail. (File Photo)
Kuldeep Singh Sengar has spent nearly seven years in jail. (File Photo)

Multiple associates of Sengar said appeals have been circulated on social media asking supporters not to post celebratory messages or express opinions beyond acknowledging the court’s order. The restraint, they said, stems from the conditions imposed by the high court while suspending the sentence and the survivor’s outspoken response, which could push the case back into public focus. Sengar’s nephew, who is leading the social media campaign, said: “We do not want anything to reflect poorly.”

Sengar has spent nearly seven years in jail. The high court’s order triggered sharp reactions from the survivor, who said she was “hurt and shocked” by the verdict. She later staged a protest at India Gate before being detained by the police.

In Makhi village of Unnao, where the alleged rape took place and which is considered a stronghold of the Sengar family, a few supporters attempted to celebrate the decision on Tuesday night, with some even trying to burst crackers. Senior associates, however, intervened and asked them to stop.

Since then, appeals for silence appear to have had an impact on the ground. Sengar’s aunt, Saroj Singh, the only close family member currently residing in the village, declined to speak on Wednesday.

Sengar, a four-time MLA, built considerable political influence over a 25-year career, contesting elections from multiple constituencies in Unnao and expanding his clout across parts of Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Hardoi. He was serving as the MLA from Bangarmau when he was arrested in April 2018 in connection with the rape case.

The case dates back to 2017, when the minor survivor accused Sengar of rape. After a prolonged legal battle, the case was handed over to the CBI in April 2018 on the recommendation of the UP government. Sengar was arrested from his Lucknow residence on April 13 that year.

In December 2019, a Delhi court convicted Sengar of raping a minor and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of 25 lakh, leading to the termination of his Assembly membership. In March 2020, he and his brother Atul Singh were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in the case relating to the death of the survivor’s father.

The HC has now suspended Sengar’s sentence, granting him relief on a personal bond of 15 lakh with several conditions, pending his appeal against the conviction.

The survivor’s sister alleged that even before Sengar’s release from jail, his associates have begun issuing threats. The survivor, speaking over the phone, described the suspension of Sengar’s sentence as a threat to her life, pointing out that while he has been granted relief, her uncle — who supported her fight for justice — remains in jail.

News / Cities / Lucknow / ‘No celebration, no comment’: Sengar’s kin urge supporters
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Delhi high court suspended former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case, prompting his supporters to avoid celebratory reactions due to fears of backlash. The survivor expressed shock and protested the decision. Sengar, convicted in 2019, has been influential in local politics and faces ongoing threats against the survivor.