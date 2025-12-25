‘No celebration, no comment’: Sengar’s kin urge supporters

KANPUR A day after the Delhi high court suspended the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, his kin and supporters urged people not to post reactions on social media or celebrate the order, citing fears of a backlash. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has spent nearly seven years in jail. (File Photo)

Multiple associates of Sengar said appeals have been circulated on social media asking supporters not to post celebratory messages or express opinions beyond acknowledging the court’s order. The restraint, they said, stems from the conditions imposed by the high court while suspending the sentence and the survivor’s outspoken response, which could push the case back into public focus. Sengar’s nephew, who is leading the social media campaign, said: “We do not want anything to reflect poorly.”

Sengar has spent nearly seven years in jail. The high court’s order triggered sharp reactions from the survivor, who said she was “hurt and shocked” by the verdict. She later staged a protest at India Gate before being detained by the police.

In Makhi village of Unnao, where the alleged rape took place and which is considered a stronghold of the Sengar family, a few supporters attempted to celebrate the decision on Tuesday night, with some even trying to burst crackers. Senior associates, however, intervened and asked them to stop.

Since then, appeals for silence appear to have had an impact on the ground. Sengar’s aunt, Saroj Singh, the only close family member currently residing in the village, declined to speak on Wednesday.

Sengar, a four-time MLA, built considerable political influence over a 25-year career, contesting elections from multiple constituencies in Unnao and expanding his clout across parts of Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Hardoi. He was serving as the MLA from Bangarmau when he was arrested in April 2018 in connection with the rape case.

The case dates back to 2017, when the minor survivor accused Sengar of rape. After a prolonged legal battle, the case was handed over to the CBI in April 2018 on the recommendation of the UP government. Sengar was arrested from his Lucknow residence on April 13 that year.

In December 2019, a Delhi court convicted Sengar of raping a minor and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹25 lakh, leading to the termination of his Assembly membership. In March 2020, he and his brother Atul Singh were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in the case relating to the death of the survivor’s father.

The HC has now suspended Sengar’s sentence, granting him relief on a personal bond of ₹15 lakh with several conditions, pending his appeal against the conviction.

The survivor’s sister alleged that even before Sengar’s release from jail, his associates have begun issuing threats. The survivor, speaking over the phone, described the suspension of Sengar’s sentence as a threat to her life, pointing out that while he has been granted relief, her uncle — who supported her fight for justice — remains in jail.