No discharge of waste into Ganga during Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 06, 2024 09:38 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced plans to prevent waste discharge into the Ganga for Mahakumbh 2025, aiming for a plastic-free event.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said preparations were underway to avoid discharge of solid or liquid waste into the Ganga during the Mahakumbh 2025.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath performing puja at Sangam banks in Prayagraj on October 6. (HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath performing puja at Sangam banks in Prayagraj on October 6. (HT photo)

All drainage and sewers will either be tapped before the start of the mega event or discharged only after treatment at STPs or bioremediation, he added.

Speaking to media persons after the review meeting at Integrated Command and Control Centre here, Yogi said, “We are targeting for a plastic free Mahakumbh. The theme of the PM’s Divya and Bhavya Kumbh led to a grand Kumbh-2019, and using the same experience, the team of officials is making preparations of Mahakumbh.”

“Over 24 crore pilgrims took holy dip during the Kumbh-2019 and it was appreciated across the world. Diplomats from around 100 countries participated in the Kumbh-2019 and observed spiritual and cultural traditions,” he said.

Follow Us On