No further demolition of Fatehpur mosque, says state; HC disposes petition

The Allahabad high court on Monday disposed of a petition concerning the over 185-year-old Noori Jama Masjid in Fatehpur district after the state government informed that no further demolition is required. This comes after authorities in the district on December 10, 2024, removed a significant portion of the structure, alleging it was illegally built and obstructing a road-widening project. Representational image (Sourced)

The mosque, built in 1839 and located in Lalauli village, had received a notice from the public works department last year regarding its proposal to remove a part of the building for widening the road. The managing committee approached the court fearing that the entire structure might be razed.

A division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Anish Kumar Gupta granted the petitioner liberty to seek demarcation of the boundaries under section 24 of the UP Revenue Code, 2006. The bench noted that the committee’s concerns could be addressed through statutory mechanisms once the state clarified its stand.

During the hearing, additional advocate general Manish Goyal, assisted by additional chief standing counsel AK Goyal, stated that the action taken was limited to removing encroachments. He submitted that “whatever excess construction or encroachment on the land of the state that was made to the original structure, has already been removed.”

In its November 17 order, the court recorded the government’s submission: “It is further categorically stated before this court and we record that no further demolition of the mosque is required.”

It was observed that with the state’s position now placed on record, the petitioner’s rights could be safeguarded through the legal process for verifying land boundaries.

In this backdrop, the court disposed of the petition while allowing the mosque committee to apply for demarcation. It further directed that if such an application is filed, the process must be completed within the period prescribed in the statute from the date it is submitted.