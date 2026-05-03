No heatwave in UP for a week, storm alert on

Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over the next 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Monday. Gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, reaching up to 60 kmph, are very likely at isolated places across both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, along with chances of hailstorm. UP recorded 1.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, with more showers and thunderstorms likely in Lucknow and other districts on Monday. (File photo)

Rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds returned across several districts in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh recorded an average rainfall of 1.9 mm during the period, with East UP receiving 2.9 mm and West UP recording 0.5 mm.

Central UP recorded up to 5 cm of rainfall in some places. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers were reported at a few places in East UP, while isolated places in West UP recorded light rainfall.

Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds were also reported at isolated places in both meteorological divisions.

In East UP, Fatehpur tehsil in Barabanki recorded the highest rainfall of 5 cm. Sultanpur observatory, Mankapur in Gonda and Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil in Barabanki recorded 3 cm each.

Ayodhya, Hardoi tehsil, Ramnagar in Barabanki and Hardoi observatory received 2 cm of rainfall each. Areas including Nawabganj tehsil, Sirauli Gauspur tehsil in Barabanki, Nautanwa in Maharajganj, Laharpur and Sidhauli in Sitapur, and Barabanki town recorded 1 cm of rainfall each.

In West Uttar Pradesh, Nawabganj in Bareilly recorded 2 cm of rainfall, while Aliganj in Etah, Sahaswan in Badaun and Atrauli in Aligarh recorded 1 cm each.

District-wise data showed Sultanpur receiving the highest rainfall at 20.7 mm in the last 24 hours, followed by Barabanki at 18.4 mm, Gonda at 17.3 mm, Ayodhya at 12.1 mm and Hardoi at 9.1 mm.

Rainfall activity kept temperatures under check across the state. On Sunday, maximum daytime temperatures remained below normal at all places, with some districts recording temperatures 5 to 7 degrees Celsius below average.

Night temperatures were also recorded one to two degrees Celsius below normal at most places.

According to the forecast, there is no heatwave condition anywhere in Uttar Pradesh and no possibility of a heatwave over the next week.

Lucknow is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is very likely at isolated places.

On Sunday, Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius.

Orai was the hottest place in the state at 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Banda at 40.4 degrees Celsius and Jhansi at 40.3 degrees Celsius.