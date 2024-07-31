No kids, elderly or ill persons please: Temple admn to devotees

Agra In view of ‘Hariyali Teej’ celebration from August 4 to 7, the administration at Sri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has urged devotees to not bring children, aged and those not medically fit for ‘darshan; during these four days which are likely to to witness a huge turnout of devotees. Crowd management will be a challenging task for the authorities, particularly with weekend inflow from National Capital Region (NCR) around Delhi. (HT FILE)

‘Devotees should follow the protocol prescribed for days when there is a huge turnout likely in the temple. Their is likely to be heavy footfall on Hariyali Amavsya August 4), Hariyali Teej (August 7) Independence Day (August 15), Rakshabandhan (August 19 and Janmashtami (August 26) apart from weekends, so devotees should plan their visit accordingly,” said Munish Goswami of Bankey Bihari Temple Trust.

“Devotees should follow one way entry and exit routes and remain vigilant to comply with directions issued by public address system,” he said .

Recently, on July 10chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and UP DGP Prashant Kumar were in Vrindavan and took stock of the situation. They moved through the lanes of Vrindavan, visited the temple premises and issued directions for crowd management.

The officers had claimed that comfortable and hassle-free visit for devotees was the priority of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and so they were here to plan better infrastructure and implementation of measures to ward off any untoward incident .

“A huge crowd reaches the Bankey Bihari Temple every day and the number rises to 7 to 10 lakh when it is week end, any festival or an extended week-end. The lanes leading to three gates of the temple are narrow and so the CM is concerned about safety and comfort of devotees,” said chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

“We are in need of infrastructure in this temple which can handle crowd volume of 7 lakh to 10 lakh in a day. There are many temples all over Braj but Bankey Bihari Temple is attracting most devotees,” said the chief secretary.