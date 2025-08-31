Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
No laxity in treatment facilities, says Brajesh Pathak during Jankipuram visit

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Aug 31, 2025 11:49 pm IST

Brajesh Pathak directed officials to deploy a paediatrician and a general physician at the Jankipuram Trauma Centre

Deputy chief minister and state health minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday inspected medical and other facilities in the Jankipuram area of the state capital, following recent reports of diarrhoea cases from the area.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inspecting medical and other facilities in the Jankipuram area of the state capital. (HT PHOTO)
“Health camp facilities will remain in place even if a single diarrhoea case is reported,” said Pathak while reviewing arrangements with the officials from the health department, jal sansthan, municipal corporation and other departments on Sunday.

After inspecting the affected areas, Pathak instructed officials to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to the families. He directed health officials to shift the medical camp from an open space to a school for better convenience. Pathak also interacted with the families of patients and assured them of full support.

Pathak directed officials to deploy a paediatrician and a general physician at the Jankipuram Trauma Centre, stressing, “There should be no laxity in the treatment facility.”

Several senior health officials, including additional director health Dr GP Gupta, director general Dr RPS Suman, and chief medical officer Dr NB Singh were present during his visit.

