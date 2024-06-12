No let-up in heat wave in U.P. for next five days

LUCKNOW: Heat wave conditions will prevail over the state for at least the next five days. In UP, IMD has issued red and orange alerts for heat wave in a number of districts for Wednesday and Thursday. IMD has issued a warning of heat wave (loo) to severe Heat wave conditions very likely at a few places over the state. (Pic for representation)

For the 11th consecutive day, UP cities recorded the hottest temperature in India. Prayagraj was hottest at 47.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It was 7.1 degrees above normal. This is the fourth consecutive day that the Sangam city remained the hottest in the country.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Previously, the all-time highest temperature for the month of June in Prayagraj was recorded in 1979, at 48.8 dergrees Celsius . Today’s temperature was the seventh highest maximum temperature in June, the weatherman said.

Following a generally rising tendency in maximum temperatures, heat wave conditions prevailed at many places over east UP with isolated severe heat wave conditions in northern terai (Gorakhpur and Bahraich), said Mohd Danish, Lucknow met incharge .

Kanpur (IAF) sizzled at 45.7°c, Sultanpur at 45.4°C, Varanasi (airport) at 45.3degrees Celsius, Fursatganj at 45.2 degrees Celsius, Varanasi BHU at 45 degrees Celsius and Aligarh and Bahraich at 44.8 degrees Celsius.

However, following a clouding pattern over south west UP, heat wave conditions were confined to a few places in the northern portion of the subdivision with no heat wave over Bundelkhand and adjoining areas of SW UP.

“The existing conditions are likely to prevail with the same or slightly increased intensity and spatial coverage in the coming 3 to 4 days,” said Atul Kumar, senior scientist in the met department.

Red and Orange alert

For Wednesday, IMD has issued a red alert for five districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur and surrounding areas and orange alert for 11 districts, including Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur city, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

For Thursday (June 13) red alert was issued for 10 districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur. Orange alert was issued for 18 districts, including Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur Dehat Kanpur city, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpur, Etwah and Auraiya.

Forecast for UP in general is that the weather will most likely be dry. Strong surface wind at a speed of 25-35 kmph are very likely over the area. IMD has issued a warning of heat wave (loo) to severe Heat wave conditions very likely at a few places over the state.

Lucknow sizzles at 44.7

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow on Tuesday were 44.7 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Celsius above normal) and 31 degrees Celsius which was 3.8 degrees above normal. Forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear sky. Surface wind (20-30 kmph) is are very likely over the area. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 45 and 28 dgrees C respectively. IMD has issued a warning of heat wave conditions very likely over the area.

Night temperature increases significantly

In the past 24 hours, night temperature increased significantly in Agra Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly divisions and there was no significant change in the remaining divisions.

Night temperatures were appreciably above normal (+3.1 °C to +5.0 °C) in Kanpur, Bareilly, Jhansi, Agra divisions; above normal (+1.6 °C to 3.0 °C) in Ayodhya and Lucknow divisions and normal (-1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) in the remaining divisions.

The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 34.9 °C in Kanpur (IAF) and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 24.0 °C in Najibabad.