No mafia, curfew or riots, Uttar Pradesh now a land of festivals: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday evening said Uttar Pradesh has undergone a historic transformation—from a state once plagued by mafia, curfews, and lawlessness to a nationally recognised model of good governance and security. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur have emerged as key growth engines of New India. (FILE PHOTO)

He said that just a few days ago, the Dharma-Dhwaj was hoisted at the Ram temple in Ayodhya (on November 25), adding that India was poised to become the world’s third largest economy.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering at the 36th foundation day ceremony of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA). Industry-friendly policies and improved law and order have positioned both Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur as key growth engines of New India, he said.

During the event, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 114 development projects worth ₹408 crore. He also handed over allotment papers for 115 industrial plots, paving the way for investments amounting to ₹6,139 crore.

“There is no goondaism or Mafia Raj in today’s Uttar Pradesh. Zero tolerance for crime is not just a policy — it is our language, our identity, and our emotion.”

He asserted that the state has ensured an environment where criminals have no place while youth can find employment within their own districts.

“Mafia has vanished, curfews have ended, riots have stopped. A state once troubled by unrest has now become the land of festivals,” he said.

The chief minister further highlighted the massive investment inflow under the double-engine government. “We received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore. Of this, ₹15 lakh crore is already on the ground, and another ₹5 lakh crore will be implemented this December,” he informed.

These investments, he added, are generating lakhs of employment opportunities.