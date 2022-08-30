Nod to installation of 2,100 tubewells in 62 UP districts
The UP cabinet also approved a proposal for free distribution of ‘toria’ seeds to farmers under a subsidy scheme, keeping in view the deficit monsoon that has led to delay in sowing of Kharif crop
LUCKNOW In a bid to help farmers in view of monsoon deficit, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for installing 2,100 tubewells in 62 districts at a cost of ₹841.98 crore. It also approved a proposal to distribute mini kits of ‘toria’ seeds (variety of mustard) to farmers that would entail a cost of ₹4.57 crore.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the proposals. Minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi said each tubewell would be able to irrigate 50 hectares land and thus create additional irrigation facility to 1,05,000 hectares land. The project to be implemented from 2022-2023 to 2023-2024 would lead to possible creation of jobs of 21 lakh man days.
The state has irrigation facilities in 87% of net crop area. Out of 143.37 lakh hectares area, private and government tubewells are providing irrigation to 107.30 lakh hectares area. This shows that 74% irrigation was being done through private and government tubewells. A total of 34,316 government tubewells are providing irrigation facilities to farmers.
‘TORIA’ SEEDS TO FARMERS
The cabinet gave nod to a proposal for free distribution of ‘toria’ seeds under a subsidy scheme, keeping in view the deficit monsoon that has led to delay in sowing of Kharif crop. Mini 2-kg kits of ‘toria’ seeds will be distributed on first come, first serve basis.
The minister said 25% of the seeds would be distributed among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes farmers and the rest to other farmers in the districts. An official press release said this would lead to additional production of 4 lakh quintal of ‘tora’ and give an average benefit of ₹8,000 per hectare to farmers.
CONSTABLES FOR TRANSPORT DEPT
The state cabinet approved a proposal to recruit 500 constables in the enforcement force of the state’s transport department. The state subordinate service commission will carry out recruitments for these posts. The cabinet approved intermediate as the minimum qualification for the posts that have been classified in Group C, instead of Group D. The constables would get salary equivalent to the constables of forest and excise department.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics