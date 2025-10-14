Nod to over 1,000 licensed firecracker sale points in Lko

The Lucknow Police have implemented strict measures for the sale and distribution of firecrackers and fireworks in the city. Authorities have approved temporary licences for vendors at select locations, ensuring that the sale of crackers follows safety norms and regulatory standards. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the police, a total of 1,018 outlets across the city have been sanctioned for the sale of fireworks. Some of the prominent approved sale points include DAV Inter College (Naka) with 40 outlets, Shakuntala Degree College (Para) with 40 outlets, Sarojini Nagar’s Sainik Ground with 68 outlets, and Vikas Nagar Mini Stadium with 50 outlets. However, locations such as PNT Maidan (Talakatora) remain unlicensed as they have not received clearance from the postal department.

“Fifty-seven permanent shops were given licences,” said JCP (law and order) Babloo Kumar. He added, “The police commissionerate has been actively engaging with firecracker manufacturers and vendors, issuing guidelines for the manufacture, storage, transportation, and sale of fireworks, emphasising that operations must occur only at approved locations.”

Chhath Puja prep inspected

A thorough inspection of various puja sites and wards under Zone-5 of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation was conducted on Tuesday, in view of the upcoming Chhath Puja. The review was led by additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava to assess cleanliness and civic arrangements at the sites.

The inspection covered key areas including Chitragupt Nagar, Sarojini Nagar Ward-I, and Sarojini Nagar Ward-II.

More buses for festive rush

The Yogi Adityanath government has directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to operate additional buses and ensure smooth travel during Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath. The period from October 18 to 30 has been declared as an “incentive period” to ensure maximum fleet deployment and passenger convenience.

Drivers and conductors working 12 to 13 consecutive days will earn incentives up to ₹5,850, while workshop and managerial staff will also be rewarded.

FSDA raids

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) raided the city’s Khoya Mandi in Naka Hindola ahead of Diwali and Bhai Dooj. FSDA teams inspected several food establishments and seized over 270kg of suspected adulterated khoya (milk solids), with an estimated value of Rs1,08,000.

The crackdown was on khoya, paneer, milk-based sweets, namkeen, cooking oils, vanaspati, ghee, artificially coloured sweet toys, and other edible items.

According to deputy commissioner FSDA, VP Singh, “In total, 12 food samples were collected and sent for laboratory testing. Once the test results are received, appropriate legal action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.”

Warnings issued

Apart from Raja Khoya Mandi, inspections were carried out across various parts of the district. Shops were issued warnings, which were found lacking in hygiene or safety standards. They were issued improvement notices and formal warnings to address the deficiencies immediately.