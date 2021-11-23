Noida int’l airport will be biggest in Asia: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the proposed Noida international airport in Jewar would be ready by 2024. He also said that being developed with an estimated investment of ₹34,000 crore, the airport will create jobs for the youth and will be the biggest in Asia.

Yogi expressed these views at Jewar after his meeting with top officials and party leaders ahead of November 25 event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the mega project at Ranhera village along the Yamuna Expressway. He said the airport was being promised to people of the region for the last 30-35 years.

“But our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi started working seriously since 2017. And now we are going to lay the foundation stone of this project that will benefit entire UP, particularly Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hapur and other adjoining areas,” the CM added.

“Since 2017, we have been working on 11 new airports to connect at least 80 cities of the state via air. Earlier, only 25 cities were connected with air connectivity through two airports. We have fast-tracked the infrastructure growth and put the state on the path of development,” Yogi said.

“Noida International airport will be completed as per the scheduled deadline of 2024 and create huge opportunities in the state thereby changing the business dynamics in this region,” the CM said while briefing the media after the meeting.

He said that UP already had airports in Lucknow and Varanasi. “We have also started work at Kushinagar and in Ayodhya. Now, Jewar will be fifth International airport in UP boosting growth,” he said.

The CM further said, “We are developing a film city near airport, defence corridor to boost manufacturing in Aligarh. Besides, electronic city, dedicated freight corridor and other infrastructure projects are being expedited to put the state on the path of development.”

Earlier, Yogi reached Ranhera at 4:30pm, inspected the event site and held a meeting with Noida International Airport Limited, police, administrative officials and senior party leaders before leaving.

Party’s top brass has also directed local MLAs, MPs and other leaders in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Aligarh among other districts to get in touch with workers for a ‘grand show’ at airport foundation stone laying ceremony.

Yogi also took a meeting with UP civil aviation minister Nand Gopal Nandi, BJP state president Swatanra Dev Singh, western UP BJP regional president Mohit Beniwal among other leaders and discussed preparations for the foundation laying event with them.