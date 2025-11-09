Nostalgia and warmth as Class of ’75 enters Loreto again

The women, who as young girls were once nurtured with care at Loreto Convent, re-entered their school celebrating the Golden Jubilee of their graduation from school on Saturday. The Class of 1975 back at Loreto Convent. Lucknow (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The Class of 1975 was reminded of their teachers and Sisters, about their banter and punishments in the corridors, and even the trees, rooms and other structures, which continue to stand till date, brought back bitter-sweet memories.

Former bureaucrat and children’s author Anita Bhatnagar Jain, gynaecologist Jyoti Shukla Vajpayee, gynaecologist Seema Tandon and homemaker Kalpana Anand were the organisers of the reunion which recorded the presence of 26 alumnae.

Jain said that it feels great to reconnect especially when a few of them had arrived from abroad to be a part of the meet.

“The major problem to reconnect with our old friends was that there were no devices at that time and even the surnames of most of the girls changed - making it even difficult to trace. It was the lessons learnt in school from secularism to service and upholding values wherever you are that continues to help me even today. A lot has changed, still the essence of belongingness weaves us together,” she said.

Some were reminded of their teachers, others were refreshed with the memories of their days spent around the Banayan tree in front of the auditorium, the examination rooms and even the games like ‘Goblin, Goblin’ as they stepped inside the school.

Dr Shukla then head girl and Dr Tandon said that coming back to school is no less than a privilege. “I was reminded of Sister David who used to punish us just to ensure girls always remained disciplined. Our eyes also saw the changes in school, from where we used to enjoy dosas from the Dosa Wali to the cycle stands which changed to parking today - as if we lived both the past and present at the same time,” said Dr Tandon.