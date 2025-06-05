Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not to be ‘retired: Old diesel buses to ply in new electric avatar

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 05, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Two diesel buses go electric at Kanpur workshop; trial to begin on Jhansi–Lalitpur route, transport department working on plan to add 5,000 electric buses to its fleet

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has begun converting old diesel buses into electric vehicles. Minister of State for Transport Dayashankar Singh said that two buses have already been converted into electric vehicles at the Ram Manohar Lohia Workshop in Kanpur. These buses will undergo trial runs on the Jhansi–Lalitpur route, a government spokesperson said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

As per UPSRTC policy, diesel buses are ‘retired’ after 10 years or 11 lakh kilometres and are usually auctioned. By retrofitting these buses instead, the department will save on new purchases. Private firms like Kalyani Powertrain and Zero21 are covering retrofit costs, while UPSRTC will handle bus body construction—significantly lowering capital expenditure.

The minister said that this initiative will help curb pollution and contribute to a cleaner environment. The Transport department is working on a comprehensive plan to add 5,000 electric buses to its fleet. Recently, 220 electric buses, including 20 air-conditioned double-decker buses, were procured and deployed for the Mahakumbh.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Not to be ‘retired: Old diesel buses to ply in new electric avatar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On