Notices will be issued to principals who haven’t admitted a single student under RTE scheme: DM

LUCKNOW The district administration is set to crack the whip on private schools that have denied admission to students from economically weaker sections under the RTE initiative. Notices will be issued in the name of principals who have not admitted even a single student, said district magistrate Vishak G. The ongoing admission process under the RTE scheme for academic session 2025-26 was reviewed under the chairmanship of the DM. (Pic for representation)

The basic education officer informed that 18,093 children have been allotted schools through four rounds of lotteries. Of these, 11,335 have been admitted so far while parents of 3,627 children are not keen on the allotted schools. Action is being taken to get the remaining 3,131 children admitted.

The DM had instructed officials to identify schools that are lax in giving admission to children under the RTE scheme and to form a team of all additional city magistrates to monitor admission of children in all such schools jointly with block education officers.

Managers/principals of 55 schools of the district participated in the meeting. The DM directed the basic education officer to issue a clarification against managers/principals of 31 schools that did not attend the meeting and ordered that the schools concerned explain through clarification why admissions of children allotted to them have not been completed and why they did not attend the meeting.

The DM directed all additional city magistrates and block education officers to personally visit such schools and find out why admissions of deprived children were not completed.