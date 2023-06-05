Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, dedicate public parks to loved ones

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 05, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Lucknow's mayor has introduced a new initiative allowing commoners to adopt and rename public parks after their loved ones to increase public participation in maintenance. This will help save the Lucknow Municipal Corporation money.

Now, even commoners can soon adopt and rename public parks after their loved ones. The initiative, taken by Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal, is an attempt to involve more public participation in the maintenance of city parks.

The corporation has received a number of letters from people asking for permission to beautify the parks at their own expense, the Lucknow mayor said. (HT File)
The move is expected to help the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) save money.

The mayor said, “Many parks owned by the municipal corporation are not being maintained due to fund constraints. However, people who live around the parks are interested in their development. Many people and organisations are willing to beautify parks at their own expense but they can’t do it in absence of a rule that will allow them. The corporation has received a number of letters from people asking for permission to beautify the parks at their own expense.”

Garden superintendent Gangaram Gautam said the mayor reviewed park maintenance in the city and directed the officials of the horticulture wing to allow citizens, business establishments, resident societies, government, semi-government and private organisations to maintain the parks.”

