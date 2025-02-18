Now, members can speak in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli or Bhojpuri in House

letters@hindustantimes.com This is the first time that such a facility has been introduced in any state legislature,” UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana said (Deepak Gupta/HT)

: The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly proposes to make a new beginning on Tuesday with the house set to provide live translation of the members’ address to Hindi if they prefer to speak in the house in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli or Bhojpuri.

Moreover, if the members want to listen to the address of others in any of the four regional dialects (Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and Bhojpuri), they will have the facility to select the respective channel on their seat to listen to the live translation in their ear plugs.

As the house has Hindi as its official language, the members using any quotes/words from English are asked to provide a Hindi translation of the same. The house will have the facility of live translation to the dialects and vice versa.

“Yes, we are launching translation service for Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and Bhojpuri. If the members decide to speak in their regional dialect in the house, others will have the facility to get translation of the same in Hindi. We have the facility of translation in Parliament. This is the first time that such a facility has been introduced in any state legislature,” UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana said.

“Other state legislatures will follow what we are doing today. Some members may take pride in speaking in their regional dialect,” he said.

Will the house need any amendment to the rules? “Yes, we are beginning with the translation facility. An amendment to the rules of the house will follow,” said a senior officer of the UP assembly secretariat.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and leader of opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said the members may be free to speak in the language of their choice. He said all the members understand Hindi and this move of speaking in other languages may weaken Hindi.