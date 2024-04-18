Now, question banks to help students prepare for competitive exams

PRAYAGRAJ: For the first time, the UP basic education department has got exemplars (question banks) prepared for more than 25 lakh students of classes 9 and 10 studying in more than 27,000 schools affiliated to UP Board, to help them better prepare for competitive examinations like engineering and medical entrance. Students studying in a government higher secondary school in Prayagraj (HT)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, along with the State Institute of Science Education (SISE) and subject experts from select universities, colleges and secondary schools, has jointly prepared these question banks for science and mathematics , according to officials of the state secondary education department.

Former state project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Vijay Kiran Anand had entrusted the responsibility of creating the question banks to the State Science Education Institute, Prayagraj, officials added.

SISE-Prayagraj’s science coordinator Manjusha Gupta said that 12 and 13 chapters had been included in the science question bank of classes 9 and 10 respectively. Each chapter contained about 70 questions, including various multiple choice, very short, short and long answer questions of cognitive, perceptual, applicational and skill type. Thus, there was a compilation of about 840 questions for class 9 and another 910 questions for class 10 students, she shared.

All the questions in the question bank will reinforce the vital concepts of science in the students and they will be able to understand and practice automatically, she said.

SISE-Prayagraj’s mathematics coordinator Arvind Kumar Gautam said that the maths question bank for classes 9 and 10 consistedf 12 and 14 chapters respectively. There waa compilation of approximately 912 questions for class 9 and 1064 questions for class 10 students. At the beginning of each type of question, sample questions hadalso been given to generate interest among the students, he added.

The question banks prepared on the basis of NCERT syllabus have been sent by SISE-Prayagraj to State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow. They are expected to become available to students soon. At present, only question banks prepared and published by private publishers are available in the market.

SUGGESTED BOX:

OFFICIAL SPEAK

“To ensure easy that students easily understand the concepts of mathematics and science , separate science and mathematics question banks have been developed for classes 9 and 10. Through these question banks, opportunities for practice have been provided to achieve the desired teaching-learning outcomes and help them succeed in exams. These exercise tasks will undoubtedly be helpful in clarifying the concepts among the students and increasing their understanding of the subjects.”

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, director, State Institute of Science Education, Prayagraj