Now, regular inspection of Prayagraj’s govt primary, upper primary schools
Task forces have been constituted at two levels for inspection of 2,852 government-run primary and upper primary schools being run by the UP Basic Education Board in Prayagraj district. The inspections are aimed at assessing and ensuring that the benefits of various government schemes are reaching the beneficiaries at the school level, including proper and regular serving of mid-day meal (MDM), to students.
Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari has been appointed the member secretary of the 12-member task force constituted at the district-level under district magistrate Sanjay Khatri. “Chief development officer (CDO), chief medical officer (CMO), district inspector of schools (DIOS), district program officer, district supply officer, all deputy chief medical officers, district development officers besides project director, DRDA, social welfare officer and district panchayati raj officer have been nominated as members of the committee,” said Prayagraj BSA Praveen Kumar Tiwari.
At the development block level, the block education officer (BEO) concerned has been appointed the member secretary of the eight-member committee constituted under sub divisional magistrate concerned. One such committee each has been set up in all 23 development blocks of Prayagraj district.
Block development officer, medical officer in-charge of the local primary health centre, assistant development officer (panchayat), naib tehsildar and an official nominated by SDM besides the supply inspector concerned of the development block have been made members of it. Officers have been instructed to conduct inspections in accordance with the modules of the Prerna inspection app.
“Mission Prerna” is the flagship programme of the UP government to improve the quality of education in over 1.6 lakh schools functioning under the basic education department across the state. “Each member of the committee needs to inspect at least five schools in a month and upload the findings online through the Prerna portal. Every month, a meeting of the development block level committee would be convened by the BEO concerned and would be chaired by the SDM nominated as its chairman to review the findings of the inspections done during the month and necessary action needed in this regard,” says the missive issued by CDO, Prayagraj, Sipu Giri on April 12 in compliance of the government orders issued for this task.
-
Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
A 51-year-old resident of Majiwada in Thane, Lodha Luxuria, who shot five rounds from Sharma's licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident. The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same.
-
Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
-
Criminal lawyer who assaulted 10-year-old boy in Thane arrested
The Thane Naupada police have arrested criminal a resident of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area (36), lawyer Chetan Patil, for allegedly beating a 10-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday. Soon after taking the statement from the boy, Ayush Gore, after he got discharged from Kaushalya Hospital on Friday, the police arrested the accused. As per our knowledge, there is no molestation or sexual assault on the boy.
-
Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹26 lakh
A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station. According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant's brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.
-
Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide free precautionary jabs at hospitals
The Delhi government announced on Friday that precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for free at government hospitals in the national capital. The government's statement comes amid Delhi witnessing an uptick in its daily Covid-19 tally for the past few days, stoking fears of another wave of infections. The Delhi government too, said that there is no need to panic and it is monitoring the pandemic situation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics