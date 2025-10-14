NSC agrees to amend GSDP methodology by Feb 2026: UP govt

LUCKNOW The National Statistical Commission (NSC) on Tuesday assured the UP government of bringing about a needful amendment to the methodology to work out the gross state domestic product (GSDP) by February 2026 for better representation of the under-represented areas therein. According to the state government, the GSDP reached ₹29.6 lakh crore at the end of 2024-2025 and would be around ₹32 lakh crore, if a fair representation is given to various under-represented sectors. (Pic for representation)

Aiming for a $1 trillion economy by 2029-2030, the state government had requested the NSC for a change in the GSDP methodology. According to the state government, the GSDP reached ₹29.6 lakh crore at the end of 2024-2025 and would be around ₹32 lakh crore, if a fair representation is given to various under-represented sectors.

“The NSC has agreed for a change in the methodology for working out the GSDP by February 2026, following the state government’s request,” said Alok Kumar III, principal secretary (planning).

Kumar said the state government feels there was a need for better representation of under-represented areas in health, education, trade, etc while various unorganised sectors also need to have better representation in the GSDP.

Those aware of the development said an assurance for bringing about a change in the methodology and extending more cooperation to the state government came after discussions that the NSC had with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Commssion members came to Lucknow on Tuesday and held daylong discussions with the UP’s team.

The NSC commended the state government’s efforts for women’s economic empowerment and working out the district domestic product. It laid emphasis on the importance of better coordination between central and state level statistical methodologies and assured cooperation in the fields of price statistics, survey design and technical areas, etc.

Besides NSC chairman Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar, NSC members A Ganesh Kumar, Asit Kumar Sadhu, secretary, union ministry of statistics and programme implementation and NSC member secretary Saurabh Garg were among those who attended the discussions.

The commission also commended the state government’s initiatives, the CM Dashboard and the objective to take the GSDP to $1 trillion. The CM said the state government was keen for greater cooperation with the NSC. He said there was a need for reliable data about agriculture, industry, health and education sectors.