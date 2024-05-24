Nurse strangled in Shahjahanpur hotel room; body found in bathroom

A 24-year-old nurse was found dead in the bathroom of a hotel room in Shahjahanpur district on Thursday evening, senior police officials said on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile her family alleged that she was raped and then strangled.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police said the prime suspect is the boyfriend of the nurse, who booked the hotel room along with her, and had left the hotel informing the hotel staff to return with food.

Shahjahanpur superintendent of police (SP), Ashok Kumar Meena, said the deceased was identified as Nancy Singh, a resident of Ganesh Ganj locality, under the Pooranpur police station limits of Pilibhit. She had been working here in a private hospital as nurse for the past six months.

“As per identity proof submitted with the hotel staff, she along with one Shubham Shukla, a resident of Pooranpur, Pilibhit, visited the room at around 4.30 pm on Thursday. The hotel staff informed that the youth left the hotel around an hour later stating that he was coming back with some food but never returned,” he said while narrating the sequence of events.

He said the hotel staff got suspicious when the youth did not return even after two hours after which the room was checked, and the body was discovered lying in the bathroom.

Another police official said the spot examination shows no struggle marks which hinted that the youth would have come with a pre-planned manner to murder the woman and strangled her to death when she was sitting in a relaxed manner. He said the scarf around the woman’s neck and strangulation marks confirms that she has been strangled. However, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

He said marks showing something heavy being dragged across the room suggested that the man had dragged the woman’s body into the bathroom to conceal the crime and then left.

“Based on the complaint, we have lodged a case of murder (302 IPC) and rape (376 IPC) against Shukla,” he said.

The SP further said that CCTV cameras of the hotel were not in operation but still the police have sealed the digital video recording of the hotel and constituted three teams to search for the suspect.