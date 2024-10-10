Ode to feminine power: All-women team to lead Old City Durga Puja

LUCKNOW: For the first time since its inception in 1977, the oldest Durga puja in the Old City, organised by the Subhash Talkatora Durga Puja Committee will be led by an all-woman team . The all- women team of Subhash Talkatora Durga Puja Committee leading this year’s Durga Puja (Sourced)

Started by just a handful of members , this is not only the oldest but also the biggest community Durga Puja organised in the western part of the city. Every year, it is held with great pomp and show in Durga Puja Park, D-Block, Rajajipuram .

With women’s safety and empowerment being hot topics , this year the committee has selected ‘women empowerment’ as the theme .

This year, all the work from planning to execution is given to women.

Mandira Saha is general secretary of the puja committee, while Ekta Saxena is assistant finance secretary. Similarly, Smita Roy is the organizing secretary of the puja and Shalini Srivastava collection secretary. Pinky Samadder, Reena Samadder, Rupal Pal and Dimpy Seth are secretaries. Sushmita Bhattacharya is cultural secretary.

“We feel really glad to lead this puja and are doing this to set an example so that more and more women take part in organising such big cultural events,” said Smita Roy.

Women to also lead dhunuchi dance

Interestingly, as many as 50 women’s ‘ groups will also perform dhunuchi dance together. “The preparation for this started two months back,” said Saha.

According to the organizers, the pandal is being made on the lines of Kedarnath temple and there are several cultural programmes lined up . “A dance drama on Mahishasur Mardini will be performed by an all-children group,” informed Satyajeet Roy, a member of the puja committee, adding that this year the committee was also focusing more on the Durga idol. “She will be adorned in golden colour and will be the major attraction of this year’s puja,” he said.