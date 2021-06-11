ODOP push gives Kalanamak rice global fame

The one district one product (ODOP) cluster development programme of the state government has propelled Kalanamak, a rice variety, of Siddharth Nagar district to the global stage.

After the government initiative, the cultivation area of Kalanamak has increased from 2805 hectares to 5000 hectares.

In this financial year, the target is to cultivate Kalanamak in 10,000 hectares, said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME department.

The state government has also provided an online platform to farmers of Siddharth Nagar to sell their crop.

Kalanamak is now available on both e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart.

A local trader of Siddharth Nagar has got an order for 250 kg of Kalanamak at the rate of ₹175 per kg.

The Yogi Adityanath government in February last had included 20 new agriculture products related to farming under its prestigious ‘One district one product’ scheme.

The processing and branding of these products will not only help in doubling the farmers’ income but will also attract investment and promote employment opportunities at the local level.

After discussion with the Uttar Pradesh government, the union ministry of food processing, under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign has identified about two dozen agricultural products for adding them in ODOP scheme.

The state government had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018. It has identified 75 products in as many districts that are indigenous.