On final Bada Mangal, LMC vows to cut plastic waste

Ahead of the final Bada Mangal this Tuesday, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has launched an enforcement drive and issued strict directives to ‘bhandara’ or community feast organisers to avoid the use of plastic cutlery altogether. Senior officials said over 300 bhandara events were expected to take place on Tuesday (File)

The official action follows an HT report on June 3 that reported the rampant use of single-use plastic items, despite a nationwide ban on them, at bhandara events held that day. Taking cognisance of the issue, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar directed all eight zonal in-charges in the city to ensure compliance with the ban and take up awareness drives for the organisers.

“Plastic is choking our drains and damaging the environment. Officials have been directed to enforce the ban strictly at all bhandara events. Violators will be fined on the spot,” the civic chief said on Monday.

Senior officials said over 300 bhandara events were expected to take place on Tuesday. As many as 189 organisers had already registered their events with LMC by 3:40 pm. “With so many events taking place, we want to ensure that the final bhandara day of this year sets an example in eco-friendly practices,” an LMC official said, adding each bhandara site would be inspected and a report would be submitted to the civic chief by the evening.

HT’s earlier report had stated that the two private waste collection and management agencies had collected over 120 metric tons of surplus waste from 293 registered bhandara events held on June 3.

“We only had the confirmed data for June 3, but it’s clear that this trend existed throughout the month,” a waste agency representative said. “The use of plastic and improper disposal have placed enormous pressure on civic infrastructure and the environment.”

In addition to the enforcement, LMC has launched a city-wide awareness campaign. “We are appealing to both organisers and devotees to act responsibly. These events are acts of devotion; they must not harm the environment,” a senior LMC official said.

Volunteers push for eco-friendly alternatives

Several youngsters who have volunteered to keep the bhandara programmes clean said their efforts were bearing fruit as LMC had ordered strict action to discourage the use of single-use plastic.

City-based NGO Mangalman Abhiyan offers internships to youngsters and encourages them to help bhandara organisers keep their premises clean. “This is great news for our volunteers, who put their heart and soul into urging organisers to adopt eco-friendly measures,” said Ram Kumar Tiwari, the convener of Mangalman Abhiyan.

Shubham Kumar Verma, a 22-year-old who pursues MSc in mathematics at Lucknow University, is one of such interns. “On the last day, we will ensure no use of plastic at bhandara events.”

Likewise, 22-year-old Rahul Saroj, an MSc physics student at IIT, Patna said, “Our groups will go to the stalls and guide them regarding the alternatives to plastic.”