News / Cities / Lucknow News / Op Trinetra: Lucknow police now stronger by 22,000 cameras

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 28, 2023 08:10 AM IST

Over 22,000 cameras in residential and business complexes in Lucknow have been linked to the police's online database for improved surveillance.

As many as 22,209 cameras installed at residential and business complexes in the city have been linked with the Lucknow police’s online database for better surveillance under Operation ‘Trinetra’, the police said in a note on Wednesday.

Through this initiative, any of the linked cameras can be promptly accessed by police.

Aparna Rajat Kaushik, deputy commissioner of police (central), said the ‘Trinetra’ initiative aimed to improve police surveillance and security in the entire city through cameras. “...over 22,000 cameras installed by businesses and private individuals have been linked with the Lucknow Police database.”

Also, 5,370 cameras in rural areas of Lucknow district have also been linked.

