Open LMC garbage vehicles raising stench, concerns in U.P. capital

Many open garbage carrying trucks of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) continue to raise stench and litter city roads with waste. Despite the authorities’ regulations prohibiting transportation of uncovered garbage, multiple trucks still move through various areas without any protective covering, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters alike. An LMC vehicle carrying uncovered garbage in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Acknowledging the issue, LMC official Manoj Prabhat said stringent action will be taken against violators. “It is strictly prohibited to transport garbage without covering it. We impose fines on private contractors responsible for waste collection if they fail to follow this rule,” he said.

“Moreover, we have also started stopping such trucks from entering Shivri waste plant if they are not covered with green sheets,” the official added.

Residents have also repeatedly complained about the issue. Sharing his ordeal, Apoorv Bhargava, a resident of Jopling Road, said, “Every time I commute to Gomti Nagar, the moment an LMC garbage truck passes by the unbearable foul smell fills the air. This problem persists, and no action has been taken to ensure that these trucks are covered properly.”

This also poses environmental and health hazards. The waste on roads creates unhygienic conditions and attracts stray animals, worsening the sanitation crisis in various parts of the city. Areas like Hazratganj, Gomti Nagar, Alambagh, and Charbagh have reported frequent incidents of garbage falling on roads from moving LMC trucks.

“Garbage trucks roam freely in Lucknow without proper regulation, raising safety and hygiene concerns,” said Greater Lucknow Jankalyan Mahasamiti secretary Vivek Sharma. He also claimed that some of these trucks lack proper number plates, making it difficult to trace them in case of an accident. Sharma urged the authorities concerned to take immediate action to safer disposal of waste.