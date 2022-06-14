Operation Kayakalp transforming govt primary schools in UP

The state government claimed that one of its ambitious projects, Operation Kayakalp, providing a facelift to government schools, is showing an impact. These schools now have smart classrooms, libraries, playgrounds, toilets, and drinking water amongst others, according to a government press release.

Aiming at giving government schools a facelift, Operation Kayakalp was started in June 2018. So far, among the 19 basic facilities, all schools have black and green boards for students. Around 96% schools have newly painted walls. Safe and clean drinking water is available in 96% schools.

The statistics show that more than 94% schools have lights and fans with safe wiring. 94% schools have separate toilets for girls.

To consistently improve educational facilities in the state, the state government in its second term is determined to transform the primary and secondary schools into ‘smart schools’ under ‘Operation Kayakalp’.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has said that the cooperation of public representatives, voluntary organisations, gazetted officers as well as alumni of schools should be sought in the rejuvenation campaign (Operation Kayakalp) of the government.

He said, “If public participation is increased, Operation Kayakalp can become a mass campaign. People may voluntarily contribute in the memory of their ancestors by contributing to school buildings, gardens, labs, libraries, construction or furniture, etc,” he added.