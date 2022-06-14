Operation Kayakalp transforming govt primary schools in UP
The state government claimed that one of its ambitious projects, Operation Kayakalp, providing a facelift to government schools, is showing an impact. These schools now have smart classrooms, libraries, playgrounds, toilets, and drinking water amongst others, according to a government press release.
Aiming at giving government schools a facelift, Operation Kayakalp was started in June 2018. So far, among the 19 basic facilities, all schools have black and green boards for students. Around 96% schools have newly painted walls. Safe and clean drinking water is available in 96% schools.
The statistics show that more than 94% schools have lights and fans with safe wiring. 94% schools have separate toilets for girls.
To consistently improve educational facilities in the state, the state government in its second term is determined to transform the primary and secondary schools into ‘smart schools’ under ‘Operation Kayakalp’.
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has said that the cooperation of public representatives, voluntary organisations, gazetted officers as well as alumni of schools should be sought in the rejuvenation campaign (Operation Kayakalp) of the government.
He said, “If public participation is increased, Operation Kayakalp can become a mass campaign. People may voluntarily contribute in the memory of their ancestors by contributing to school buildings, gardens, labs, libraries, construction or furniture, etc,” he added.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics