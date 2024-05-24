Oppn agenda is to enforce ‘Taliban-like regime’: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the purported agenda of the Congress and its allies like the RJD was to enforce a “Taliban-like regime”, restricting freedom and opportunities for women. He highlighted the significance of Ayodhya to the people of Bihar, as it holds a special place as the birthplace of “Mata Janaki”. (Pic for representation)

“There is a need to reject such regressive ideologies, stressing that they have no place in India’s diverse and progressive society,” he said in election rallies in east and west Champaran of Bihar.

“The Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) aim to collude for personal gains at the expense of the nation’s welfare,” he said.

CM Yogi illustrated a symbolic bulldozer present at the rally and emphasized its significance in combating criminal elements, likening it to a potent solution to the threats posed by the mafia and terrorists.

He highlighted the significance of Ayodhya to the people of Bihar, as it holds a special place as the birthplace of “Mata Janaki”.

CM Yogi pointed out the various developments in Ayodhya, including constructing an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki, accommodations named after Nishadraj and free food services named after Mata Shabari.

Adityanath accused the opposition leaders of undermining the safety of the public, daughters and businessmen. Drawing a sharp contrast, he highlighted the significant improvements and achievements in welfare schemes since the BJP and JDU came to power in Bihar and the NDA at the Centre.

Accusing the opposition, the CM said, “Their rule fostered hooliganism, looting and violence, leading to Bihar’s infamy, widespread hunger among the poor, farmer suicides and youth migration.”

He pointed out that terrorist incidents were frequent during the Congress and RJD regimes while since 2014, when PM Modi took over the reins of the country, “terrorists have been eradicated.”

He also said: “The opposition alliance manifesto proposes granting Muslims the freedom to consume food and beverages of their choice, implying an acceptance of beef consumption.”

He expressed concern over the potential backlash from Hindus on the issue, emphasizing the sacred status of cows in Hinduism and the emotional attachment many Hindus have for them, as they often refer to cows as mothers.