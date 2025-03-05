Oppn misinformation on Mahakumbh failed to shake people’s faith: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state government is working on the principles of ‘sabka saath-sabka vikas’. “Our thinking is not communal. We are working for the development of all without any discrimination,” he added. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at legislative assembly in Lucknow on March 4. (HT photo)

Taking part in the discussion on the annual budget 2025-26 in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, the CM said there was no discrimination in Mahakumbh. Breaking the caste, region and religion barrier the people from over 100 countries and across the country participated in the mela. The Mahakumbh turned out to be a blend of tradition and progress, Yogi said.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, he said, “The countdown for the opposition has begun as the people have stopped listening to its leaders. The opposition parties spread misinformation on Mahakumbh mela but if failed to shake the faith of the people.”

The people paid no attention to the statement given by the opposition leaders and over 66 crore devotees and sadhus took holy dip at the Sangam. The successful organisation of Mahakumbh showcased the capabilities of Uttar Pradesh to the country and the world, the CM said.

“For the opposition, the devotees visiting the Mahakumbh were a vote bank whereas for us they represented our heritage and faith. That’s why the people have faith in our government. The SP lost the by election and will face another defeat in the 2027 assembly election,” Yogi added.

“Jalabhishek was conducted in the Shiva temple in Sambhal on February 26 after 56 years. There are 67 religious spots and 19 scared wells in Sambhal. Many of the sites were systematically erased over the time. The state government has already identified 54 religious spots and also restored the 19 wells,” he said.

“We are reclaiming what is ours, nothing more, nothing less. The truth is often bitter, but one must have the courage to accept it,” Yogi added. “The government spent ₹7,500 crore in organising the Mahkumbh. The money was not only spent on the mela but also on the sustainable development of Prayagraj,” Yogi said.

“We developed infrastructure for the Mahakumbh by widening more than 200 roads, constructed 14 flyovers, 9 underpasses and 12 corridors. The Shringverpur corridor was built by installing the statues of Lord Ram and Nishad Raj embracing each other. The corridor was built to revive the memory of Treta Yuga,” he added.

“The Mahakumbh has been organised with grandeur, divinity and heritage for the coming generation. The SP leaders were raising the issue of law and order. During the 45 day Mahakumbh mela over 66 crore devotees visited Prayagraj. Among them at least half the population must have been women,” Yogi said.

There was not a single incident of either molestation, kidnapping, robbery or murder that could put the state, the country and the followers of Sanatan Dharma in the dock, the CM said.

“The devotees came to take the dip of faith and went back overwhelmed. Its an example of our country heritage that it cannot be expressed in words,” he added.

Even the foreign media lauded the government for the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh. Director of UNESCO Tim Curtis said, “The UNESCO recognised Mahakumbh mela as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2019. Mahakumbh provides a new vision of country’s cultural heritage. What no one can do, India has done,” Yogi said.

The impact of Mahakumbh will resonate for years to come as Sanatan’s greatest achievement. The opposition parties leaders acknowledged the success of the event. “The Deputy CM of Karnataka had said the event was a historic moment in anyone’s life. The arrangements made for millions of people were no small feat. The government has done an excellent job,” the CM said.

Highlighting the economics of Mahakumbh, Yogi said, “After the development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Ram Temple, Prayagraj Mahakumbh has emerged as the pinnacle of heritage, faith and economic development on the global stage.”

“The Mahakumbh generated over ₹3 lakh crore in trade and is expected to contribute ₹3.5 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s economy, directly and indirectly benefiting Prayagraj and nearby districts. India’s chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran also acknowledged its impact, stating that the surge in consumer spending due to Mahakumbh would help India achieve a 6.5% growth rate in the current financial year,” the CM added.

The economic benefits included ₹40,000 crore from hotel industry, ₹33,000 crore from food and daily essentials, ₹1.5 lakh crore from transportation, ₹20,000 crore from religious offerings, ₹660 crore from donations, ₹300 crore from toll tax, and ₹66,000 crore from other economic activities, he said.

“The overall estimated economic boost stood at ₹3 lakh 960 crore, a testament to Mahakumbh’s far-reaching impact on Uttar Pradesh’s economy,” the CM added.

It also paved way for the development of five new spiritual corridor, including Prayagraj to Vindhyavasini Dham and Kashi, Prayagraj to Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, Prayagraj to Shringverpur and Lucknow-Naimisharanya, Prayagraj to Lalapur, Rajapur, and Chitrakoot, and Prayagraj to Mathura-Vrindavan and Shukteerth, the CM said.

Countering opposition’s allegation on boatmen’s exploitation, Yogi said, “The success story has come from Mahakumbh. A boatmen family owning 130 boats earned a net profit of ₹30 crore in just 45 days, with each boat generating an average income of ₹23 lakh.”

‘SP ignored JP, Lohia’

Slamming the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said, “They have dumped the ideology and principles of Ram Manohar Lohia. Had SP practised what the socialist leader had preached, it wouldn’t have suffered a crushing defeat in the assembly by election nor headed for another defeat in 2027 assembly election,” he said.

“SP leaders often invoke Lohia but have strayed from his ideals. Lohia had stated that a true socialist should stay away from wealth and dynasty but the conduct of the Samajwadi Party contradicts his principle,” Yogi added.

“Lohia had stated that as long as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiv remain the ideals of the nation, no force can harm India. The country will continue thrive as long as its people uphold these three great figures as their inspiration. However, the Samajwadi Party has no faith in his ideals and played with the religious sentiments of the people,” the CM said.

The SP government even ignored socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan’s plea to connect his village with bus service and construct a health centre. My government fulfilled the request by connecting the village with bus service and allotting fund for the construction of Medical College in Ballia, he said.

Replying to the leader of the opposition’s statement on JP Convention Centre, the CM said, “Public funds must not be misused for extravagance. Rather than convention centres and hotels, development projects should be launched for welfare of the masses.”

“JP’s name is being exploited for personal luxuries, but he was a leader who safeguarded democracy. The fight was waged under his leadership and misleading the public by misusing his name will not be allowed,” Yogi added.