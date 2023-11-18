Opposed in politics, united in opposing “mobile ban”, U.P. MLAs want restriction relaxed

Ahead of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly that begins here on November 28, MLAs cutting across party lines are in unison demanding that speaker Satish Mahana should relax the rule that bars them from carrying their mobile phones inside the House. The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly adopted the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the UP Legislative Assembly-2023 in the Monsoon session of the House (August 2023). The winter session will be conducted under provisions of the new rules. (HT File)

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly adopted the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the UP Legislative Assembly-2023 in the Monsoon session of the House (August 2023). The winter session will be conducted under provisions of the new rules.

“We are public representatives. We have to remain accessible to the people of our constituency. The proceedings of the House often continue from morning to late evening. Any emergency may arise in between and a person from our constituency may need our help like getting admission to a hospital. We must be there to help them. We will request the speaker to relax this rule or give a private secretary to the lawmakers and allow the latter to enter the House to convey important messages to them when the House is in session,” said Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey.

Others also expressed nearly the same sentiments. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said the members have been allowed to carry their phones inside the House and the same arrangements should be allowed to continue.

“We will request the speaker to relax this rule,” she said.

“Yes, we will request the speaker to relax this rule. This rule was applicable earlier too in the House. The speaker may ask that all the mobiles should be switched off or be in silent mode in the House. If any mobile rings in the House, the same should be confiscated immediately,” said Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Uma Shankar Singh.

Those from the ruling party also want the relaxation of this rule.

“Everybody is a responsible member of the House in the state legislative assembly. I believe the same rules should be relaxed to allow the members to carry their mobile phones inside the House. I will also request speaker Satish Mahana to do so,” said BJP member Rajeshwar Singh.

Another BJP member Yogesh Shukla said the rule has been formulated keeping in view some incidents when mobile phones of members began ringing when the House was discussing an important issue.

“This rule is fine as the mobile phone may cause disturbance in the House. If the members want to carry their mobile phones to the House, they should keep them in silent mode. Nothing should affect work in the House,” Shukla said.

Those aware of the development said the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly may be the first House to have a new rule book. It so far followed the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the UP Legislative Assembly-1958 that was later amended. It, however, did not have any provision to deal with the use of electronic equipment used to make the proceedings of the House paperless and telecast them live.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON