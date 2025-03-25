Opposition parties raise questions on Yogi govt’s working

LUCKNOW Opposition parties raised questions over the working of the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in UP as it completed eight years on Monday. BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo)

“Sisters, daughters and women are not safe in UP. Injustice and atrocities are at their peak. BJP has turned Uttar Pradesh into a jungle raj in 8 years. Incidents of murder, loot and rape are on the rise,” said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a statement.

He added: “Eight years of the BJP government are an unprecedented betrayal...There has been tremendous corruption and the public got nothing under this government. The state has become an empire of criminals...anarchic, anti-social elements have made life hell for people. The state is trembling due to rapes and murders of women. A woman was looted, raped and murdered in Lucknow. People are in panic due to this incident.”

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati posted on her official X account: “The eight years of BJP government in UP have not lived up to the expectations of people. The situation in terms of law and order has been very bad, due to which people are unhappy. The government must pay attention to this.”

On the other hand, UP Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai addressed a press conference in Lucknow on Monday and attacked the BJP government.

He said, “The eight years of Yogi government’s misrule have been completed. The state is in a bad state, the public is in distress and the government is patting its own back in its narcissism. Yogi ji is trying to hide the truth by juggling figures. But the anarchy, misrule, jungle raj prevailing in the state is exposing his every lie.”

“In the last eight years, almost all the question papers of government examinations have been leaked. This government has not been able to recruit new teachers. From Kumbh to corona, from Rampath to Invest UP, there is corruption everywhere. Pictures of collapsing roads are going viral on social media every now and then,” said the UPCC chief.