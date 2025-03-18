Organisational revamp in dists: SP to drop non- performers, strengthen PDA base in U.P.

After the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its list new district chiefs recently, there is a buzz now that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is also mulling over doing so. After the Uttar Pradesh BJP announced its list new district chiefs, the SP is also mulling over doing so. (For Representation)

Speaking on the issue, a senior SP leader not willing to be named said, “The organisational change is on the cards for sure but the party chief is yet to finalise the list. Meetings over the names of party’s new district chiefs have already been done. However, since PDA panchayats are being held across the state, we don’t want to disturb them. Hence, there is a delay in announcing the list.”

“The organisational revamp will be most likely done in four phases. We have also identified the ones who have caused harm to the party. Also, non-performers will be removed and new faces will be given a chance,” the SP leader claimed.

The appointment of Shyam Lal Pal as the new SP state president in May last year marked the first step towards this revamp. Later, party chief Akhilesh Yadav convened a meeting in this regard in December.

As per a party insider, the SP chief is considering including more people from the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities to further strengthen party’s PDA formula, which yielded good results for the party in 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it won 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, zila panchayat elections are to be held next year and then state assembly polls in 2027. The PDA formula, successfully tested in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has become the cornerstone of the SP’s strategy. The leadership believes that by giving key responsibilities to leaders from backward, Dalit, and minority communities, the party can further consolidate its support base.