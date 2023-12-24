close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / OTS scheme benefitted 37.60 lakh power users already: Energy minister

OTS scheme benefitted 37.60 lakh power users already: Energy minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 24, 2023 08:10 AM IST

“The scheme has not only been beneficial for consumers but has also proven advantageous for the energy department,” he said. The scheme will conclude on December 31.

Over 37.60 lakh consumers have benefited from UP Power Corporation Ltd’S (UPPCL) One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, contributing to a revenue collection of more than 3,900 crore, energy minister AK Sharma said here on Saturday.

The minister highlighted that the scheme, which came into effect from November 8, has already given benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1550 crore to consumers (File)
The minister highlighted that the scheme, which came into effect from November 8, has already given benefits worth 1550 crore to consumers (File)

“The scheme has not only been beneficial for consumers but has also proven advantageous for the energy department,” he said. The scheme will conclude on December 31.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The minister highlighted that the scheme, which came into effect from November 8, has already given benefits worth 1550 crore to consumers. The benefits extend to various categories of consumers, including 33.38 lakh small households, private tubewell farmers, private institutions and industrial establishments.

As the scheme approaches its conclusion, Sharma stressed the need for all employees to put in their maximum effort to make it a success.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out