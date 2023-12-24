OTS scheme benefitted 37.60 lakh power users already: Energy minister

Over 37.60 lakh consumers have benefited from UP Power Corporation Ltd’S (UPPCL) One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, contributing to a revenue collection of more than ₹3,900 crore, energy minister AK Sharma said here on Saturday. The minister highlighted that the scheme, which came into effect from November 8, has already given benefits worth ₹ 1550 crore to consumers (File)

“The scheme has not only been beneficial for consumers but has also proven advantageous for the energy department,” he said. The scheme will conclude on December 31.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The minister highlighted that the scheme, which came into effect from November 8, has already given benefits worth ₹1550 crore to consumers. The benefits extend to various categories of consumers, including 33.38 lakh small households, private tubewell farmers, private institutions and industrial establishments.

As the scheme approaches its conclusion, Sharma stressed the need for all employees to put in their maximum effort to make it a success.