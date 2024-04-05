LUCKNOW: Out on bail in connection with a woman’s murder, a 40-year-old man murdered his 38-year-old sister because he did not want to repay the ₹51,000, he had borrowed from her in the Sanaiya Dhan Singh locality under Subash Nagar police station in Bareilly, said police officials on Thursday. Out on bail, man kills sister in Bareilly

The deceased was the one who become a guarantor to secure the accused’s release from jail in the murder case.

Circle Officer-I, Pankaj Srivastava, informed the media that the accused, Ramu, strangled his sister, Rani, who had been married to Alkesh Kumar of Rudrapur around 20 years ago, to death and buried the body after digging a pit inside his room and covering it with a cemented floor to conceal the crime. The CO said that Ramu had been arrested and sent to jail after a FIR was registered against him for murder and concealment of the crime.

He said that in 2018, the accused had borrowed ₹51,000 from the deceased to purchase an auto-rickshaw. However, a few months later, Ramu and his friend were involved in the murder of a woman, resulting in both being imprisoned until 2019. Despite facing opposition from other family members, the deceased, Rani, had assisted him in obtaining bail by acting as his guarantor and aiding in his rehabilitation.

He further said that the deceased had recently fixed the marriage of her eldest daughter. On March 15, she visited Ramu’s residence and asked to return money. During a heated argument, Ramu, who was under the influence of alcohol, strangled his sister to death. Ramu then dug a pit in the room and buried the body before constructing a cemented floor over it. Suspicions arose when the deceased’s younger brother, Lakhan, began searching for her and discovered her purse in Ramu’s room.

“Lakhan initially registered the FIR of his sister’s disappearance at Subash Nagar police station on March 21 and the police took Ramu in custody on Wednesday when Lakhan tipped of the police about the deceased’s purse found in the former’s room and informed about new cemented floor constructed,” he said.

Ramu confessed to his crime and the body was exhumed and sent for post-mortem examination and the accused was sent to judicial custody, he said.