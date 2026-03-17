Over 1.47L power connections cut in UP over negative smart meter balance

Use electricity without paying for it and face a criminal case, that is the stark warning Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued to consumers found using power illegally at premises where smart meter connections have been cut due to negative prepaid balance. Representational image (Sourced)

Around 2,23,765 electricity connections across the state were automatically disconnected after prepaid balances in smart meters turned negative. “Of these, 76,209 connections have been restored after consumers recharged their accounts, while 1,47,556 connections still remain disconnected,” a UPPCL spokesman said on Monday.

Officials said that if electricity use is detected at disconnected premises, FIRs will be registered and penalties imposed as per rules.

The corporation said the process was fully automated. Once the prepaid balance hits zero, supply is cut and restored immediately after recharge.

As a one-time relief, UPPCL has introduced a provision under which recharging enough to cover at least 50% of the negative balance will restore the connection for three days. “If the balance is not fully cleared within this period, the connection will be automatically disconnected again. This facility will be available only once to each consumer,” the spokesman said.

So far, over 78 lakh smart meters have been installed across Uttar Pradesh, including more than 70.5 lakh prepaid smart meters. “Key benefits include accurate billing, daily consumption data, minimal human intervention and a 2% rebate on electricity tariff,” the spokesman said.

Consumers can track usage and balance through the UPPCL Smart App or its website. Recharge can be done via the app, web portal, BHIM, PhonePe, Google Pay, or at departmental cash counters and public service centres.

Meanwhile, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma said power supply to lakhs of prepaid meters was yet to be restored despite consumers recharging, citing server issues. He demanded that the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission direct UPPCL to compensate the affected consumers.