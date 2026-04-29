Over 1 lakh farmers contributed land to make Ganga Expressway possible: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded farmers for their crucial contribution to the construction of the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, noting that over one lakh cultivators provided land for the project, enabling its timely completion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to Meerut, in Hardoi district, on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

“Expressways being developed in the state are not limited to reducing distances, but also linked with major industrial projects such as the Defence Manufacturing Corridor. This is why these expressways are emerging as powerful mediums for the progress of farmers, employment for youth, preservation of faith and culture and overall prosperity of the state,” said Adityanath addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony of the expressway in Hardoi’s Mallawan Nagar Palika.

“More than one lakh farmers across 12 districts contributed land for this expressway. I thank all the ‘annadata’ farmers whose support has made this project a reality,” he said.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by the prime minister in December 2021, Adityanath said, adding that the expressway has now been completed within a stipulated timeframe, reflecting the government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

At an event in Hardoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 594-km access-controlled Ganga Expressway, which connects Meerut to Prayagraj and passes through 12 districts.

“Along the expressway, integrated industrial clusters and logistics hubs are being developed at 27 locations, which will not only accelerate connectivity, but also open new avenues for investment and employment. This expressway, a symbol of the foresight of the double engine government, is taking Uttar Pradesh to new heights,” added the CM.

Adityanath said around 18,000 acres of land were acquired from farmers for the expressway. Nearly 7,000 acres were separately earmarked for developing industrial clusters and logistics hubs along the corridor.

He emphasised that the commitment of the double engine government is that every project whose foundation is laid will also be completed and inaugurated.

Adityanath described Hardoi as a place of faith associated with Prahlad, a great devotee of Lord Vishnu, and the Narasimha avatar, and said, it is a matter of pride to have this historic occasion at such a holy site.

“Even during the challenging phase of global pandemic Covid-19, the vision given by the Prime Minister to maintain continuous momentum from land acquisition to construction and to complete the project within a stipulated time has now fully materialised before us,” the CM said.

“As the country is witnessing the realisation of the vision of a New Bharat, modern infrastructure being developed in New Uttar Pradesh is not only making travel easier, but also taking the economy to new heights. This transformation is the result of translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision into reality through clear policy, clean intent and effective implementation,” asserted CM.

He informed, “Before 2017, the state was entangled in an environment of familism, casteism, riots, anarchy, curfews and mafia rule, where even imagining development, employment and investment was difficult.”

However, in the past nine years, under the efforts of the double engine government, a vast network of approximately 4 lakh kilometres of expressways, highways, district roads and rural roads has been developed in UP, pointed out the CM.

Along with this, interstate connectivity has been strengthened and every district headquarters has been connected with four-lane roads while each block and tehsil headquarters have been linked with four-lane and two-lane roads, he added.

Adityanath said by inaugurating the country’s first rapid rail between Delhi and Meerut, the Prime Minister has accomplished a historic task of reducing distances.

Efforts made to advance the immense potential of UP are now clearly visible on the ground in the form of expressways, rapid rail, inland waterways, metro systems and dedicated freight corridors of the railways, which are a testament to the strength of the double engine government, he added.

The CM also informed that 27 integrated industrial clusters and logistics hubs are being developed along the Ganga Expressway, which will open new avenues of investment and employment in the state.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Expressway by pressing a button. He first reached the venue and carried out a plantation drive, after which he also visited an exhibition organised by the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

The exhibition showcased the Ganga Expressway as well as the expanding expressway network in the state. The CM was also present with him on this occasion. During the public gathering, Adityanath presented a symbolic idol of Maa Ganga to the Prime Minister.

Governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union minister of state for finance and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and other dignitaries were present at the event.