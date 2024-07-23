 Over 3.72 crore saplings to beautify Uttar Pradesh riverbanks - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 3.72 crore saplings to beautify Uttar Pradesh riverbanks

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 23, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The initiative is under the ‘Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024’ campaign, which will run till September 30.

Uttar Pradesh has been planning another ambitious plantation drive, aiming to plant 3,72,66,000 sapling on 25061.84 hectares of land along riverbanks statewide. The plan includes planting 77.5 lakh saplings on 5,096.42 hectares of land along the banks of Ganga, 98.47 lakh sapling in 6581.32 hectares at 534 places along the Yamuna river and four lakh saplings in 270.13 hectare to beautify Hindon, said a press statement by the state government issued on Monday.

To ensure the conservation of these plantations, government has appointed nodal officers for oversight and management. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
To ensure the conservation of these plantations, government has appointed nodal officers for oversight and management. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The initiative is under the ‘Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024’ campaign, which will run till September 30.

To ensure the conservation of these plantations, government has appointed nodal officers for oversight and management.

In the forest divisions along the Ganga, including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Kashi wildlife, and Ballia, an incentive scheme funded by the National Mission for Clean Ganga is also being implemented.

The plan was developed with the forest department and the Jal Shakti-Sichai Vibhag. Together, they have created a framework for reviving rivers across the state. Various trees, including Neem, Drumstick, Tamarind, Arjun, jamun, Bel, Mango, Mahua, Teak, Sheesham, Guteel, Bamboo, Peepal, Pakkad, and Banyan, will be planted along the riverbanks, said additional chief forest conservator PP Singh.

This scheme also aims to promote the cultivation of medicinal plants in farming fields. It proposes cultivating medicinal and aromatic plants on 2,500 hectares of private land, supported by establishing 17 departmental and 50 farmer nurseries, said the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Over 3.72 crore saplings to beautify Uttar Pradesh riverbanks
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On