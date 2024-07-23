Over 3.72 crore saplings to beautify Uttar Pradesh riverbanks

Uttar Pradesh has been planning another ambitious plantation drive, aiming to plant 3,72,66,000 sapling on 25061.84 hectares of land along riverbanks statewide. The plan includes planting 77.5 lakh saplings on 5,096.42 hectares of land along the banks of Ganga, 98.47 lakh sapling in 6581.32 hectares at 534 places along the Yamuna river and four lakh saplings in 270.13 hectare to beautify Hindon, said a press statement by the state government issued on Monday. To ensure the conservation of these plantations, government has appointed nodal officers for oversight and management. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The initiative is under the ‘Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan-2024’ campaign, which will run till September 30.

To ensure the conservation of these plantations, government has appointed nodal officers for oversight and management.

In the forest divisions along the Ganga, including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Kashi wildlife, and Ballia, an incentive scheme funded by the National Mission for Clean Ganga is also being implemented.

The plan was developed with the forest department and the Jal Shakti-Sichai Vibhag. Together, they have created a framework for reviving rivers across the state. Various trees, including Neem, Drumstick, Tamarind, Arjun, jamun, Bel, Mango, Mahua, Teak, Sheesham, Guteel, Bamboo, Peepal, Pakkad, and Banyan, will be planted along the riverbanks, said additional chief forest conservator PP Singh.

This scheme also aims to promote the cultivation of medicinal plants in farming fields. It proposes cultivating medicinal and aromatic plants on 2,500 hectares of private land, supported by establishing 17 departmental and 50 farmer nurseries, said the state government.