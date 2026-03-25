Over 30 booked as truck accident leads to chaos, road blockade in Lucknow

More than 30 people were booked after a truck overturned in the Sarojini Nagar area, triggering chaos, a prolonged road blockade and alleged obstruction of police work, officials said on Tuesday. The FIR names several individuals and also mentions unidentified people. (For representation)

According to an FIR lodged by sub-inspector Bir Bahadur Dubey on Monday, the incident occurred around 6 pm on March 22 near the Gindankheda canal on the Nadarganj-Amausi road. The truck reportedly went out of control while trying to avoid an animal and overturned, leaving a local resident, Bablu Yadav, injured.

The accident led to heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the busy stretch. Police teams rushed to the spot and arranged a crane to remove the vehicle and restore normal movement.

However, the situation escalated when a group of locals gathered at the site and blocked the road, preventing authorities from removing the truck. The crowd allegedly created a ruckus, abused the driver and threatened to kill him, forcing him to flee. One of the accused also allegedly snatched the vehicle’s keys.

The FIR names several individuals, including Sonu, Monu, Sunil and Mahendra, and mentions 20-25 unidentified people, taking the total number of accused to over 30.

Police said the crowd refused to allow the vehicle’s removal until the arrival of a local figure referred to as “Vijay Bhaiya”.

Additional police force was deployed to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Traffic was restored after considerable effort.

Officials said a case has been registered under sections 191(2), 132, 285, 352 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.