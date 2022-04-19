Over 30% children among 107 new Covid-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

In what could be a matter of concern for the health department and parents, 33 children among 107 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The current active cases in the district stand at 411.

The official figures show 107 more people have tested positive since Monday 6am, while 32 patients have recovered during this period.

"Of the 107 new cases, 33 are children who have tested positive for Covid-19," PTI quoted chief medical officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma as saying.

The district, adjoining Delhi, had reported 65 new cases, including 19 children, on Monday.

On Sunday, district magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj had urged people to not panic but take precautions against the virus, appealing to them to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any Covid-19-related assistance.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far reported 99,154 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. At least 490 have succumbed to the virus to date.

As cases spiked in Delhi-NCR, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in six districts in the region, apart from Lucknow.

The state government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked officials to identify people in these districts who have not been fully vaccinated yet and administer the jab to them on priority while getting those with Covid symptoms tested.

(With inputs from agencies)

