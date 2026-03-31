Over 39K kids get admissions under RTE in UP, Lucknow ahead of other districts

Under the ‘Right to Education’ (RTE) Act, the admission process for the 2026-27 academic year is progressing effectively across the state. To date, 4,44,771 applications have been received, 1,95,740 seats have been allocated, and 39,873 children have been successfully admitted. (Pic for representation only)

The state capital, Lucknow, has emerged as a frontrunner in this campaign, having successfully enrolled 6,700 children. Furthermore, significant progress has also been recorded in districts such as Budaun (2,231), Bulandshahr (1,834), Saharanpur (1,556), and Agra (1,500).

“The state government is ensuring that every eligible child receives the opportunity for quality education. Through a transparent framework and rigorous monitoring under the RTE, the Right to Education is being implemented effectively,” said Sandeep Singh, minister of basic education, UP.

An official said that continuous monitoring is being ensured at the administrative level, backed by firm commitment. Clear directives have been issued to guarantee the admission of eligible students, thereby rendering the entire process more transparent and accountable.

Across various districts of the state, the process of securing admissions for children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections into private schools is proceeding smoothly. This initiative not only translates the Right to Education into tangible reality on the ground but also serves to strengthen social inclusion.

Furthermore, through regular reviews conducted at the departmental, district, and block levels, it is being ensured that every eligible child is able to benefit from this scheme.

It is noteworthy that, compared to the year 2025-26, the process this year has become more streamlined, transparent, and outcome-oriented. Thanks to the utilization of digital platforms, regular reviews, and effective coordination, the entire process—from application submission to final admission—has been made simpler and more accessible. Parental trust in this system has also strengthened, a positive impact of which is evident in the increase in the number of applications received.

“Through digital processes, continuous monitoring, and improved coordination, the RTE admission system has been rendered more effective and transparent. This has bolstered parental confidence and is ensuring that education reaches an ever-increasing number of children,” said Monika Rani, director general, School Education, UP.