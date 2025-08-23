Over 500 buyers from 80 nations expected at UP International Trade Show

The third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from September 25 to 29, showcasing the strength of ‘Made in UP’ products that reflect the state’s cultural heritage and industrial power before investors and buyers from across the globe. Buyers from nine global regions are set to participate, making the event diverse and inclusive. (Sourced)

Over 500 international buyers from 80 countries are expected to attend, with 340 buyers from 75 nations already confirming their participation, the state government said on Saturday.

The exhibition will have a dedicated space for ODOP products, directly connecting artisans and entrepreneurs with global buyers. Officials said the initiative is aimed at boosting exports, creating employment opportunities, and opening fresh avenues for economic growth.

Buyers from nine global regions are set to participate, making the event diverse and inclusive. From Europe and CIS regions, 110 buyers are expected, with 88 already confirmed from 18 European and six Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations.

From West Asia, 100 buyers are targeted, with 76 from 12 countries giving confirmation. South East Asia is expected to send 80 buyers, of which 10 from five nations have confirmed, while from South Asia, 30 out of 50 buyers from three countries have confirmed participation.

Latin American nations are expected to contribute 50 buyers, with 27 from six countries confirming. From Oceania, 30 buyers are expected, with three already on board from two countries.

Over 30 buyers are likely from North America, with nine confirmed from three countries. From Africa, 50 buyers are expected, with 38 from 11 nations confirming. Additionally, 11 buyers from three North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries and 50 buyers from eight East African countries have also expressed interest in UPITS.

Products from 17 major sectors, especially those representing the state’s identity and ODOP, will be prominently displayed at the international show.