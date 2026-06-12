Over 5K children rescued, 17K child marriages halted in UP during 2025–26

More than 5,000 children were rescued from labour and trafficking situations across Uttar Pradesh during 2025-26, while authorities and child rights groups intervened to stop over 17,000 child marriages, highlighting the continuing scale of child exploitation in the state despite intensified enforcement measures. JRC founder Bhuwan Ribhu (right) interacting with media. (Sourced)

Data released by child rights organisation Just Rights for Children (JRC) shows that 3,805 rescue operations were carried out during 2025-26, nearly double the 1,904 operations recorded in 2023-24. During the same period, 919 FIRs were registered against alleged offenders, a substantial increase from 261 FIRs two years earlier, according to an official release.

The figures suggest a more aggressive response by enforcement agencies, but they also indicate that child labour and trafficking continue to remain widespread across several districts of the state.

According to JRC, the labour department issued challans in 2,552 cases linked to child labour violations during the year, according to the data. The report also reveals the extent of child marriage interventions. A total of 17,303 child marriages were prevented through the involvement of local administrations, police personnel and grassroots workers.

While most cases were resolved after families submitted written undertakings, authorities had to resort to legal measures in some instances. Eight child marriages were stopped through court injunctions, police intervened directly in 30 cases and FIRs were registered in 19 cases. The numbers suggest that despite legal prohibitions and awareness campaigns, child marriage continues to remain a significant social challenge in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from labour and marriage-related interventions, support was extended in 1,076 cases of child sexual abuse.

The organisation also reported that 1,585 law enforcement officials underwent training during 2025-26. In addition, more than 6.05 lakh vulnerable families were linked to government welfare schemes aimed at reducing economic distress often associated with child labour, trafficking and early marriage.

The latest figures come as the UP government pursues its target of making the state child labour-free by 2027. However, child rights experts note that the large number of rescues and interventions point to deep-rooted socio-economic vulnerabilities that continue to push children towards labour, trafficking and early marriage.

Commenting on the issue, JRC founder Bhuwan Ribhu said child trafficking for labour is increasingly emerging as organised crime and requires a coordinated response from enforcement agencies and communities. He said the state’s proposed network of ‘Surakshit Bal Grams’ is intended to strengthen community-level protection mechanisms and keep children in school.

While officials may view the rise in rescues and FIRs as evidence of stronger enforcement, the data also serves as a reminder that child labour, trafficking and child marriage remain far from eradicated in India’s most populous state.