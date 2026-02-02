Overloaded trucks should not ply in state: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed the officials concerned to completely stop plying of overloaded trucks and dumpers to ensure road safety and smooth traffic arrangements in the state. The CM issued these directives at a Uttar Pradesh State Road Fund Management Committee meeting that he chaired here. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

On construction of roads, Yogi said: “Roads are the base of the state’s economic development, investment attraction, industrial expansion and public facilities. Therefore, all departments should give topmost priority to time-bound, transparent and quality construction.”

Strict compliance with safety standards during road construction and maintenance is mandatory, he said. “The result of every project should be visible on the ground within the stipulated time limit. To ensure road safety and smooth traffic arrangements in the state, the operation of overloaded trucks and dumpers should be completely stopped,” Yogi added. He also reviewed the proposed action plan and financial provisions for 2025-26.

“Besides, health check-ups of heavy vehicle drivers should be mandatorily conducted at regular intervals so that accidents due to fatigue or carelessness can be prevented”, he said. The CM directed the committee that meetings should be held at least twice every financial year so that regular review of progress can be done. Along with this, road construction-related proposals should be taken only from public representatives so that plans are prepared according to actual needs.