Pack your bags and head to the jungle

It’s perfect time for wildlife enthusiasts to plan a few weekend getaways! The winter has set-in and forest reserves along with wildlife sanctuaries are being reopened. Within a proximity of 250-300 kms from the city we have multiple forest areas which are witnessing tourist surge.

With winter vacations round the corner, wildlife tourism is all set to scale new heights.

Dudhwa National Park is 226 kms from Lucknow (Upecotourism)

“There is lot of enthusiasm amongst city-folks for driving down to these forest lands and spending some family time in solace and exploring the wilderness along with animal sighting. Jungles have been a favourite weekend destination for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers but after pandemic a large number of tourists too are getting drawn towards these getaways,” says Sameer Pandey, a chartered accountant, author and birder.

Several day-long getaways have been developed for eco-tourism enthusiasts informs additional principal chief wildlife conservator Eva Sharma. “We are blessed to have national parks and forests reserves at driving distance of Lucknow. Several day-visit sanctuaries/forests in Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Kannauj, Nawabganj, Lakhimpuri Khiri, Bijnor, Gautam Budh Nagar and Etawah Lion Safari are most sought-after destinations. We are trying to expand eco-tourism in many more districts.”

Etawah Lion Safari (Upecotourism)

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is operating at full capacity through online bookings for guest houses, tree and bamboo huts, tells Naveen Khandelwal, divisional forest office (DFO).

“Since this is a tarai (mountain lowland) region, the season is surely favourable for jungle experience. These days, a tiger (65 tigers as per last census), leopard and sloth bear sightings are very much possible. Chuka Dam and its white-sand shore which gives a feel of a beach is also a big draw which is popular as Chuka Beach,” adds the DFO.

Senior media professional Ruchika Kumar with her entrepreneur husband, Yateesh plans to take a quick trip to Ranipur Bird Sanctuary and Bandhavgarh Wildlife Sanctuary.

“One of my friends suggested to explore the bird habitat near Chitrakoot district. We have zeroed in on the place that is known for its diverse wildlife and is very less explored by tourists. So, we decided take a three-day break from city’s busy life and get connected with nature for a while.”

SGPGI doctor and ardent birder Able Lawrence, who is credited to get to make SGPGI as a birding hotspot, says, “Luckily Lucknow and its nearby cities still have a number of habitats though much got lost with time. As a birder, Dudhwa extension that goes till Saryu River Bank in Ayodhya is a great place to explore. Also, for family trips, Lucknow and its nearby areas are full of beautiful winter landscapes.”

Wildlife enthusiast and documentary film maker Deepika Chaturvedi says, “This belt of Dudhwa, Katraniaghat, Kishapur and Pilibhit TR is amazing. All are in close proximity and we have lot of government (forest) and private accommodation to choose from. Those who want a little economical affair can get private stay away from the gateway and visit during safari hours.” Sunny days during winter season are perfect for big cat and animal sighting so eco-tourism lovers are ditching popular destination and heading to jungle, she adds.

Distances from Lucknow:

Kukrail Forest Reserve - 10 kms

Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary – 44 kms

Katrania Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary – 131 kms

Suhelva Sanctuary – 210 kms

Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary – 200 kms

Dudhwa National Park – 226 kms

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve – 240 kms

Ranipur Bird Sanctuary – 251

Etawah Lion Safari – 280 kms

Panna Tiger Reserver – 360 kms

Jim Corbet Park – 398 kms